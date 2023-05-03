MADISON COUNTY — Authorities announced on Wednesday that they have everyone in custody who is responsible for the killing of a person in Collinsville last month.

Jason O. Jerez-Hooker, 18, Collinsville, made an initial court appearance on Wednesday after turning himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of weapons by Madison County State's Attorney's Office. His bond is set at $5 million, and his next court date is set for May 15.

Police also identified the victim as Vaeden J. Hawkes, who died after being shot on April 24 in the 200 block of North Seminary Street in Collinsville. No information about Hawkes, including their gender or age, has been released by authorities.

Three people, who police say ran away, were arrested in the area shortly after the shooting. Witnesses reportedly told police about a fourth person involved, who police say was Jerez-Hooker.

Only one other person, a 16-year-old also charged with murder with a $5 million bond, has been charged so far in the investigation. He is being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.