Authorities looking to identify man found dead in wooded area of Pontoon Beach

MADISON COUNTY — Authorities announced on Friday they are looking to identify a man found deceased in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach earlier this month.

Madison County Coroner’s Office and Pontoon Beach police say the man was found June 2 and have not stated how he died.

Authorities believe the man is of mixed race and ethnicity, between 5'2" to 5'8" tall, 30 to 50 years old and has missing top front teeth.

The man also had on an extra-large black Michael Jordan jacket, a black Russell brand short-sleeved T-shirt and a white long-sleeved thermal shirt.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Pontoon Beach Police Department at 618-931-5100 or the Madison County Coroner’s Office at 618-692-7478.

