Authorities release name of woman who drowned after car accident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the name of a 38-year-old woman who drowned Sunday following a car crash.
An investigation showed that Amy Strauser, of Cadet, Mo., was driving her car Sunday on a roadway near the intersection of State Highway F and Stavern Road when she crashed about 3 p.m.
The patrol said Strauser's car hit a tree, turned over and landed in nearby Mine a Breton Creek.
Strauser drowned and was discovered by authorities shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.