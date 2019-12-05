By Chronicle Books ($29.69)
Who • 3-10 players, ages 18 and up
What • Teams guess as many Google autocomplete responses possible to a given prompt.
What we thought • The concept is simple. Two teams have one minute to guess the top 10 Internet searches for a given prompt read from a card. A judge keeps score while everyone yells out their guesses as fast as possible. We invited our teenagers' friends to test these games with us, and everyone had fun with this one. However, the poor soul appointed judge said it was difficult to determine who said an answer first or which ones were being repeated. In a close call, Gen Z barely edged out Gen X for the win. (AS)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐