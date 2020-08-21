If you happen to walk by Will Walker’s house in Kirkwood and you happen to hear a series of distinct thwacks, no worry — that’s just the 12-year-old throwing axes, maybe competing with ax throwers across the world.
Walker, a seventh-grader at Nipher Middle School, got into ax throwing in 2017 with his mother, Molly Flynn. Flynn's mom found a Groupon for the Axe House in Valley Park, and they were looking for a way for Will to relieve school stress. They fell in love with the sport; they each joined a league, and she got a job there, but when the pandemic hit, they found themselves stuck at home.
The day before Flynn had a new baby, a co-worker installed a target in their backyard. Organizers of the World Axe Throwing League started the Quarantine Axe Throwing League, and Will signed up. Will plays matches over Facebook Live or another live platform, where everyone can see where the axes land on the board. Up to 50 people will sometimes watch at once, says Flynn.
He mostly competes with adults, some from Ireland, Canada, Australia and all over the United States. They plan to travel to Oklahoma for a tournament this fall, and he thinks his extra experience will open new doors in competition.
“Before we got the target at our house, I was scoring maybe twos and threes and the occasional bullseyes,” said Will. “And now I get fours and sixes. Sixes are the bullseye, and fours are the area around that.”
They’ve also improved the target in his yard. He first wore a path in the grass, and then they placed old plywood targets over that, said Flynn. They’ve since spruced it up with mulch and gravel.
Will’s baby sister, Ivy, doesn’t mind watching, and he tries to get his grandma who lives with them, Pat Flynn, to throw as well.
They enjoy talking to other people from around the world before and after a competition. “I feel like everybody is craving something like that in quarantine,” said Will. “It’s like you’re connected but not connected at the same time.”
