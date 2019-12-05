When 7:30 p.m. Tuesday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30-$75 • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org
The Bach Society’s beloved annual “Christmas Candlelight Concert,” led by artistic director A. Dennis Sparger, returns to Powell Hall. The centerpiece for the Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra this year will be Francis Poulenc’s setting of the Gloria with soprano soloist Michele Kennedy. There’s also the traditional candlelight processional and the “12 Days of Christmas” with the St. Louis Children’s Choirs and Webster University Chamber Singers. By Sarah Bryan Miller