The annual “Christmas Candlelight Concert,” led by artistic director A. Dennis Sparger, returns to Powell Hall. The centerpiece for the Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra will be Francis Poulenc’s setting of the Gloria with soprano soloist Michele Kennedy. There’s also the traditional candlelight processional and “The 12 Days of Christmas” with the St. Louis Children’s Choirs and Webster University Chamber Singers.
When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30-$75 • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org