Backstreet Boys, Delta Goodrem

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

From left: Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys

When 7:30 p.m. July 30 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $24-$299 • More info livenation.com

In support of its 2019 album, “DNA,” veteran pop group Backstreet Boys returns with its “DNA World Tour.” The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 with songs such as “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Chances.”

