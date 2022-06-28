Backstreet Boys' "DNA World Tour" with Delta Goodrem

When 7:30 p.m. July 30 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $24-$299 • More info livenation.com
In support of its 2019 album “DNA,” veteran pop group Backstreet Boys are back with its “DNA World Tour.” The current album for the “I Want It That Way” is “DNA,” a release showing Backstreet Boys’ still got it. The album handily debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 with songs like “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Chances.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today