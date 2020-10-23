Backyard scavenger hunt

Tera Klein’s 6-year-old son was so excited to go trick-or-treating this year. His parents started prepping him in the summer that the holidays would be different this year because of the pandemic.“He understands that we all have to stay safe and healthy,” she said, especially since her husband works in health care. She is putting together a candy scavenger hunt in their backyard for him. She found little mini-pumpkin baskets that each hold a couple pieces of candy. She will fill about 40 of them and hide them all over their backyard. She bought her son a cool-looking flashlight and a bunch of glow stick wands for the hunt.
“I think he’s pretty excited about it,” she said. For the trick-or-treaters that visit their home, she is attaching candy to skewers and placing them around the front yard. She bought spotlights online to put around the yard, so the candy is illuminated.
“I think at the end of the day, kids are looking to get free candy on Halloween, so as long as that happens, they’re fine.”
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
