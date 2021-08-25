Bacon, Basil and Tomato Skillet Corn

Yield: 6 servings
4 thick slices (8 ounces total) smoky bacon, cut crosswise into ¼ inch pieces
2 shallots or 1 small white onion, finely chopped
1 large poblano chile, seeded, chopped
1 large or 2 small cloves garlic, finely minced
3 cups fresh or grilled corn kernels
1 pint ripe cherry tomatoes, halved or 2 to 3 cups large chunks ripe tomatoes
½ teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup loosely packed thinly sliced fresh basil leaves, about 1 ¼ ounces
1. In a large, well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, stirring often, until bacon is crisp and golden, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to a plate. Tip off (and save for another use) all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat from the pan.
2. Add chopped shallots and poblano to the pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often until soft, about 4 minutes.
3. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in corn kernels. Cook, stirring often, about 3 minutes, then stir in cherry tomatoes. Cook until everything is very hot, about 2 minutes.