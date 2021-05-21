 Skip to main content
'Bad Hair' (2020)
'Bad Hair' (2020)

Classically campy in quite possibly the best and worst ways, “Bad Hair” is not just bad, it’s evil as a killer hair weave runs amok in this 1980’s satirical horror flick set against the backdrop of the music industry.

Stars Elle Lorraine, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Laverne Cox, James Van Der Beek, Vanessa Williams, Blair Underwood • Director Justin Simien • Rating Unrated • Box office N/A (released on Hulu) • Rotten Tomatoes 62 percent

