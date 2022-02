When 8 p.m. Feb. 19 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $20-$25; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

The spirit of Sublime lives on, thanks to the band Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime. Badfish is considered the tops when it comes to Sublime tribute acts. Sublime ended in 1996 with the death of lead singer Brad Nowell. By Kevin C. Johnson