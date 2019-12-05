By Gray Matters Games ($13.99)
Who • 3-6 players, ages 17 and up
What • NSFW party game. Compete against fellow filthy-minded friends in a race to guess the lewd phrase using the language of Badmoji.
What we thought • Don't play this game with your grandma. Hint: The peace sign does not mean peace, and the OK sign is definitely not OK. Probably more suited to a college party game that involves drinking, Badmoji was definitely for a mature audience — some mature members may even be so embarrassed that they leave halfway through the game like one of our participants did. Even the two college kids playing (who seemed to know way too many of the answers; they finished first and second) said, “Nobody uses those phrases or emojis.” Since it has limited cards, it’s also a game you probably wouldn’t play more than once or twice because the host would know all the answers. A few plusses: It was good for a few laughs (and some uncomfortable cringes). It was also easy to play and blessedly quick. (NK)
Rating • ⭐