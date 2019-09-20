25. Extinguish a grease or electrical fire. Scatter the powder by the handful to safely put it out.
26. Clean combs and brushes in a soda solution.
27. Wash glass or stainless steel coffee pots (but not aluminum) in a soda solution (3 tablespoons soda to 1 quart water).
28. Sprinkle soda on barbecue grills, let soak, then rinse off.
29. Sprinkle soda on greasy garage floor. Let stand, scrub and rinse.
30. For a badly burned pan with a thick layer of burned-on food: pour a thick layer of soda directly onto the bottom of the pan, then sprinkle on just enough water so as to moisten the soda. Leave the pot overnight, then scrub it clean the next day.
31. Soak your shower curtains in water and soda to clean them.
32. Sprinkle soda in tennis shoes, socks, boots and slippers to eliminate odor.
33. Repel rain from your car windshield. Put gobs of baking soda on a dampened cloth and wipe windows inside and out.
34. Soak dried beans in a mixture of soda and water to make them more digestible.
35. Freshen your carpet and upholstered furniture. Sprinkle them with baking soda. Allow them to sit undisturbed for a half hour or so. Then vacuum.
36. Eliminate water rings on your finished wood with a paste of baking soda and toothpaste. Dip a soft cloth in the paste and rub the water spots away.
37. Get rid of ants in your house by mixing equal parts of baking soda and salt together. Sprinkle the mixture wherever you see the intruders coming in.
38. Fill in some nail holes in a plastered wall with a paste of white toothpaste and baking soda.