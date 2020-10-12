 Skip to main content
Ballpark Village
Ballpark Village

Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village

Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village

Ballpark Village's Together Credit Union Plaza, formerly known as Busch II Infield, can hold 3,000 guests in normal circumstances. The turf plaza also features seating, a big LED screen, and games such as cornhole and Jumbo Jenga.

Moon and the Teenage Dirtbags • 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Johnny Henry • 5 p.m. Oct. 15

Johnny Chase • 5 p.m. Oct. 16

DJ Mike Justis • 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 9 p.m. Oct. 23, 9 p.m. Oct. 30

Steve Ewing Duo • 4 p.m. Oct. 17

DJ Who • 8 p.m. Oct. 17

DJ Franco • 11 a.m. Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1

Ryan Marquez and Little Dylan Duo • 5 p.m. Oct. 22

The Mixtapes • 4 p.m. Oct. 24

Greasy • 8 p.m. Oct. 24

Leslie Craig and Scott Logan • 5 p.m. Oct. 29

Brian Graves • 8 p.m. Oct. 31 

Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much Free ($15 Oct. 14, benefits Kids Rock Cancer) • More info stlballparkvillage.com

