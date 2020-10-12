Ballpark Village's Together Credit Union Plaza, formerly known as Busch II Infield, can hold 3,000 guests in normal circumstances. The turf plaza also features seating, a big LED screen, and games such as cornhole and Jumbo Jenga.

Moon and the Teenage Dirtbags • 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Johnny Henry • 5 p.m. Oct. 15

Johnny Chase • 5 p.m. Oct. 16

DJ Mike Justis • 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 9 p.m. Oct. 23, 9 p.m. Oct. 30

Steve Ewing Duo • 4 p.m. Oct. 17

DJ Who • 8 p.m. Oct. 17

DJ Franco • 11 a.m. Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1

Ryan Marquez and Little Dylan Duo • 5 p.m. Oct. 22

The Mixtapes • 4 p.m. Oct. 24

Greasy • 8 p.m. Oct. 24

Leslie Craig and Scott Logan • 5 p.m. Oct. 29

Brian Graves • 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much Free ($15 Oct. 14, benefits Kids Rock Cancer) • More info stlballparkvillage.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.