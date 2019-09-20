18. Polish leather shoes by using a de-stringed banana peel. Finish by buffing with a soft cloth or paper towel.
19. Remove warts by rubbing the inside of a little piece of a banana peel on a wart every night for several weeks.
20. Detract aphids by burying dried or cut-up banana peels a few inches deep around the base of rosebushes.
21. Nourish your skin by mashing a medium-sized banana and combining with 1/4-cup plain yogurt and 2 tablespoons honey to make a facial mask. Leave on 20 minutes.
22. Tenderize a roast by adding a peeled banana to the pan.
23. Wipe your houseplant leaves down with the inside of a banana peel to remove dirt and leave a shine.
24. Rub scrapped knees with the inside of a banana peel to promote healing.