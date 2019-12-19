BandTogether: ‘And to All, a Good Night!’

When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue • How much Free • More info 314-935-6543; edison.wustl.edu
BandTogether started in 1997 with the idea of participating in that year’s Pride parade. Now the 100-strong LGBT ensemble gives four concerts a year, along with other activities. For its annual holiday concert, the group will perform a variety of holiday favorites, including “The Night Before Christmas,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and more, under the leadership of artistic directors Gary Reynolds and Jeff Girard. Before the concert and at intermission, the band’s color guard, directed by Michael Melton, will perform. By Sarah Bryan Miller