Veteran is 10-17 against Reds and has a 5.59 ERA at Great American Ball Park. 'It makes my skin crawl,' he said.
A lifelong Blues fan says the team has been mislabeling memorabilia like pads, sticks and helmets. He's now sued, asking them to make it right.
Cardinals are fielding interest in other middle infielders, spurring conversation about DeJong's promotion as his slugging percentage perks to .500 at Class AAA.
St. Louis recorded 8.81 inches of rainfall from midnight Monday to about 9 a.m. Tuesday. The old record was 6.85 inches on Aug. 20, 1915.
If the Cardinals and Blue Jays both make the playoffs, will they then get the vaccine, in case the Cards make the World Series against Toronto?
Nine days ago, Lance Bush's epitaph morphed into this: Homeless man shot dead while robbing a store clerk at knifepoint.
Adult dogs survived the flooding, the organization said, but puppies did not. A roof collapsed at the St. Louis Zoo, but no animals were injured.
These charts show the record rainfall in the St. Louis region and what areas saw the heaviest downpour.
Paying Florida's price would have required parting ways with some pillars, plural.
'I wouldn’t forgive myself if I had one chance to be here,' says reliever after a 24-hour odyssey through Cincinnati, Miami, and Detroit to renew passport and reach Canada.
