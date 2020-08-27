Barnyard animals

Since the 1960s, kids and families have visited Suson Park and its working farm to admire chickens, giggle at goats, and marvel at horses and cows. On the park's 99 acres are three lakes, one managed specifically for children’s fishing. Longview Farm Park in Town and Country has a barn and pasture, home to horses owned by Equine Assisted Therapy. Eberwein Park in Chesterfield, once farmed by the Eberwein family, maintains a “farmlike theme,” and a large, red barn, which was built in the early 1900s, has been preserved and stands as a backdrop to a community garden. And while you may not see elk or bison on a typical farm, a drive through Lone Elk Park will yield lots of wildlife sightings.

📍 Suson Park, 6073 Wells Road

📍 Longview Farm Park, 13525 Clayton Road, Town and Country

📍 Eberwein Park, 1627 Old Baxter Road

📍 Lone Elk Park, 1 Lone Elk Park Road, Valley Park

