Barnyard animals
Barnyard animals

Suson Park in south St. Louis County

Kathleen Niemczyk and Don Young of Maryland Heights visit the horse and cattle stables Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm at Suson Park. 
Longview Farm Park in Town & Country

Sarge, a horse stabled at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country, waits to be fed by Daniel Feinstein on Aug. 17, 2020. Equine-Assisted Therapy uses the stables and grounds at the park for its program. 
Fishing at Suson Park

Rey and Angela Umali of Kimmswick get in a little fishing and reading Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Park in South County. It was their first visit to the park.

Since the 1960s, kids and families have visited Suson Park and its working farm to admire chickens, giggle at goats, and marvel at horses and cows. On the park's 99 acres are three lakes, one managed specifically for children’s fishing. Longview Farm Park in Town and Country has a barn and pasture, home to horses owned by Equine Assisted Therapy. Eberwein Park in Chesterfield, once farmed by the Eberwein family, maintains a “farmlike theme,” and a large, red barn, which was built in the early 1900s, has been preserved and stands as a backdrop to a community garden. And while you may not see elk or bison on a typical farm, a drive through Lone Elk Park will yield lots of wildlife sightings.

📍 Suson Park, 6073 Wells Road

📍 Longview Farm Park, 13525 Clayton Road, Town and Country

📍 Eberwein Park, 1627 Old Baxter Road

📍 Lone Elk Park, 1 Lone Elk Park Road, Valley Park

Hidden gems

Find more must-see spots at six St. Louis-area parks. stltoday.com/hiddengems

