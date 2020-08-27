Barnyard animals

Three visitors walk through an area known as the bear pits Aug. 16, 2020, in Carondelet Park.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Nash Boivin, 4, of Arnold and Lexi Klemme, 6, of Oakville feed the goats Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Megan Beebe-Lavacki and her 2-year-old son, Link Lavacki, walk through Whitecliff Park on Aug. 16, 2020, in Crestwood.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Remains of a beer garden at Sylvan Springs Park in St. Louis County
Post-Dispatch file
Mariasol Figueroa Johannes leads the pack of cyclists at the Penrose Park Velodrome on April 25, 2013.
Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Ginger Tamilio feeds the ducks Jan. 10, 2020, at the Tower Grove Park ruins.
Photo by Lexi Browning, Post-Dispatch
A log cabin built in the 1850s is dismantled for preservation on Jan. 28, 2013, in Town and Country. The cabin had been scheduled for demolition but was deconstructed and moved to Drace Park.
Post-Dispatch file
Outcroppings from a bluff, 250 feet above the Missouri River valley, dominate this view in Klondike Park in 2003.
Post-Dispatch file
Robin Machiran, an archeologist with the Archeological Research Center, digs in 2006 at Spanish Land Grant Park in Florissant. More than 10,000 items from an 18th-century church and rectory were uncovered.
Post-Dispatch file
A replica of a mastodon skeleton is on display in the museum at the Mastodon State Historic Site in Imperial.
Post-Dispatch file
Artist Mary Miss used concrete ruins of a 1929 swimming pool for her deck-like sculpture "Pool Complex: Orchard Valley."
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Griffin Walter, 7, helps keep remote-control cars on the track Aug. 17, 2020, at Greentree Park in Kirkwood.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Donkeys are stabled at a red barn at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Tony Gallo volunteers at an archaeological dig in July 2014 at Cahokia Mounds.
Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Quadricycles, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and bicycles are available for rent at Creve Coeur Park.
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Erin Fete of Ballwin photographs her children Aug. 18, 2020, in the horse and cattle barn at Suson Farm in Suson Park. From left, posing with Kay-Kay the Belgian horse: Brinley, 6, Mary, 8, Brody, 3, and Addy, 8.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Horses graze in January 2019 at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country.
Since the 1960s, kids and families have visited Suson Park and its working farm to admire chickens, giggle at goats, and marvel at horses and cows. On the park's 99 acres are three lakes, one managed specifically for children’s fishing. Longview Farm Park in Town and Country has a barn and pasture, home to horses owned by Equine Assisted Therapy. Eberwein Park in Chesterfield, once farmed by the Eberwein family, maintains a “farmlike theme,” and a large, red barn, which was built in the early 1900s, has been preserved and stands as a backdrop to a community garden. And while you may not see elk or bison on a typical farm, a drive through Lone Elk Park will yield lots of wildlife sightings.
📍Suson Park, 6073 Wells Road
📍Longview Farm Park, 13525 Clayton Road, Town and Country
📍EberweinPark, 1627 Old Baxter Road
📍LoneElk Park, 1 Lone Elk Park Road, Valley Park
