Barossa Valley Estate 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Barossa Valley, Australia

Description • Talk about bang for your buck. This concentrated red packs quite a punch. It comes from South Australia’s Barossa Valley, which has a Mediterranean climate that’s ideal for full-bodied red wines. In fact, Barossa Valley Estate, launched in 1985, produces only red wine. Its cabernet was aged for 12 months in French oak barrels and tastes of rich dark plums and black currants with a touch of vanilla. It has firm tannins and can age for several years.