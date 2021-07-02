This was shortly after a man streaked across the grass and crawled into a tarp roller, hiding from security guards. This was before the Nationals embarked on a 15-4 stretch to revive their season and get back in the playoff race. The Reds had already headed to their hotel. The cleaning crew was sweeping trash into the aisles, then lifting piles to their waterlogged bins. The crowd was packed on the concourse, grumbling, steeling for a dash toward their cars or the Metro station.

And down the tunnel from the Nationals' dugout, just one turn from the field, Martinez spoke with Crowl, his feet on his desk, his mind wandering away from who would pitch tomorrow or the next day. No one ever called his landline. But he answered because it could have been the umpires, officially suspending the game. Then he didn't hang up.

"Because we didn't have any [fans] in 2020, I think we all realize how much they mean to us, the motivation that they give us," Martinez continued. "When you get someone like that on the phone, I'm saying to myself, 'Hey, this is awesome.' For me to hear them say how much they appreciate what we do and how much they appreciate me, staying so positive, being who I am, it's nice to hear those things, especially in struggling times. It's a cool story, like a memory you don't forget. Like who would've thought somebody called my office and I'd have a conversation with a fan, you know what I mean? Which, then I thought: 'You know what? Maybe I should call fans and say: Hey, how are you doing? This is Dave Martinez.'"