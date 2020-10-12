BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups

The downtown venue closed March 15 with a performance by Love Jones the Band but reopened "cautiously" for concerts during the summer, operations manager John May said at the time. "We didn’t want to be overrun by people. We said, ‘Let’s open and see what it is.’”

Big Rich McDonough and the Rhythm Renegades • 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Oct. 31

Billy Barnett Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 15

Billy Barnett • 3 p.m. Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31 (patio)

Brock Walker & Friends featuring Sylvia Herron • 3 p.m. Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31

Love Jones the Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Oct. 18

Mat Wilson • 3 p.m. Oct. 18, Oct. 25 (patio)

Gene Jackson and Soul Reunion • 3 p.m. Oct. 18

Joe Metzka Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 22

Johnnie Taylor Tribute Show • 7 p.m. Oct. 23

Robert Nelson and the Renaissance • 3 and 5 p.m. Oct. 25

Gene Jackson & Power Play • 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Six String Survivors • 7 p.m. Oct. 26