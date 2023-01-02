‘Be a role model’: Demetrious Johnson, former NFL player and local philanthropist, remembered at public memorial

ST. LOUIS — When Rolandis Woodland was a senior wide receiver at Rockwood Summit High School nervous to play in front of college scouts, Demtrious Johnson hugged him and told him, "big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games."

Woodland won a football scholarship to the University of Missouri-Columbia that night.

Years later, after watching events unfold after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Johnson inspired Woodland to leave a job with an oil company in Kansas City to become a police officer in St. Louis.

And weeks ago, Johnson called Woodland just to say he was thankful God brought them together.

At a public memorial for Johnson on Monday, Woodland said he was the thankful one. Dressed in uniform, Woodland asked the crowd to honor Johnson by mentoring someone else.

"If you have the qualities that DJ had, and what it takes to be a role model in someone’s life, don’t take it for granted," Woodland said. "Teach them the right away, watch out for them and never let them go."

Johnson, a former NFL player, local philanthropist and sports radio personality, died Dec. 24 at 61 of an aortic dissection, a heart condition.

A St. Louis native who grew up in the Darst-Webbe public housing complex, Johnson won a full athletic scholarship to play football at the University of Missouri and played professionally for the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins before retiring from football in 1992 and starting a charitable foundation that ran youth sports and tutoring programs year-round and was well-known for its Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and Christmas toy drives.

Those efforts drew volunteers from among area coaches and athletes, faith nonprofit leaders, politicians and local personalities, many of them among the crowd of hundreds of people who gathered at Chaifetz Arena on Monday to celebrate Johnson's life.

"You can see by this crowd tonight, DJ was a glue gun," sportscaster Randy Karraker said.

Johnson, he said, brought people of all types together for his sports tournaments and turkey giveaways because he was sincere and made everyone he met "feel great about themselves."

"If every city in America had a Demetrious Johnson, our world would be a hell of a lot better off," Karraker said.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones declared Jan. 2 Demetrious Johnson Memorial Day in honor of his legacy and public service.

"Our city has lost a giant in the field and in our neighborhoods who changed the lives of thousands of families," Jones said. "His big heart and love for his community will never be forgotten."

Johnson was also honored in a resolution from the Missouri state Senate read aloud by state Sen. Karla May, whose district includes Johnson’s nonprofit. Harris-Stowe State University President Latonia Collins Smith announced the university's student community service award would be named after Johnson.

The memorial, which followed a formal procession to the arena from his foundation's community center at 724 Union Boulevard in St. Louis, included more than two hours of remembrances. All of them called on those celebrating Johnson's life to honor his legacy by supporting the work of his foundation.

"We celebrate his life today," KDSK (Channel 5) sports director Frank Cusumano said, "by making a promise each and everyone of us to continue what he’s done in St. Louis for the last 30 years."

Johnson’s family has asked that memorial contributions be donated to the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation by visiting https://donorbox.org/demetrious-johnson-charitable-foundation.

