When 7-8:30 Dec. 6 through Dec. 24 • Where Metro transit centers and aboard MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride vehicles • How much Free • More info cmt-stl.org ; metrostlouis.org

If your commute has you feeling less than merry, the merrymakers at Metro Transit plan to haul out the holly, music, lights, gifts and even Santa for “Be Merry on Metro.” The event kicks off Dec. 6 with free branded beanies and candy canes. Other December fun includes carolers, holiday tunes, hidden gift boxes and an ugly sweater contest. By Valerie Schremp Hahn