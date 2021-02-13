 Skip to main content
Beartooth Scenic Byway
The Beartooth Scenic Byway is described as one of the most scenic drives in the United States.

All-American Byway; Montana and Wyoming; 68 miles

Info • beartoothhighway.com

Beartooth is heralded as one of the most scenic drives in the United States. Travelers on this route can explore pristine alpine and mountain landscapes and lush forests all in the space of a few miles.

It is one of the highest and most rugged areas in the lower 48 states, with 20 peaks soaring over 12,000 feet in elevation and glaciers visible on the north flank of nearly every mountain peak. The road itself is the highest elevation highway in Wyoming (10,947 feet) and Montana (10,350 feet) and leads to the Yellowstone National Park’s northeast entrance.

