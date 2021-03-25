Distance from St. Louis: 29 miles

Located along the bluffs of the Mississippi River in Godfrey, the Nature Institute consists of nearly 300 acres of protected land. The preserve contains several trails ranging from easy to difficult, and the intermediate-level, 2.3-mile Beaver Trail loop follows a series of small waterfalls and leads to Beaver Falls, which is about a 40-foot drop into a shallow pool.

The limestone wall behind the falls indents a little, so children can easily step behind the waterfall and wade around, said Ramona Pollard, the outreach coordinator at the institute. “It’s a really great spot to take kids and enjoy the sound of the water,” she said.

The waterfall flows year-round but can be drier in hotter months. The trail also goes on top of the falls by the creek that flows into it, so hikers can also enjoy that perspective, she said.

Other trails lead you through a bird sanctuary, a former nesting site for eagles, old stone towers from former owner John Olin’s skeet range, and an underground railroad monument. The Nature Institute Trails have been closed for winter but will reopen April 1.

Where 2213 South Levis Lane, Godfrey • More info thenatureinstitute.org/olin-nature-preserve

