My biggest and likely best purchase was a new bed and mattress set. I had actually stalked the tall, cream headboard and side panels online for a while, but the shutdown made me conclude finally that I “deserved” it. The bed took weeks to arrive, but at last it did, and I enlisted a college student to put it together. Now, I continue to get a little lift at the sight of a more modern, attractive bed. The mattress set, however, while better than my last one, is still under review. (The Sanford upholstered bed was $649.99 through Wayfair.com.) (Jane Henderson)

