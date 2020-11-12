Believe! The Polar Express Experience

Don your Christmas jammies: It’s time to board the Polar Express, which this year is a stationary train experience but still includes interactions with "Polar Express" characters, hot chocolate and cookies, and Santa. The experience is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic children’s book that became a movie. "The Polar Express" will be shown nightly at the St. Louis Wheel plaza, and a holiday market will be available during Polar Express hours. New this year in Union Station’s Grand Hall is Pancakes With Santa, on select Saturdays and Sundays in December.