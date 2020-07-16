Bell Smith Springs
Bell Smith Springs

Bell Smith Springs

Bell Smith Springs

 

There are just too many features at Bell Smith Springs to describe. You could focus on the peaceful streams. You could focus on the sandstone cliffs overlooking the streams. You could even focus on the natural bridge, famous stone stairs or windy trails. Regardless, Bell Smith Springs is one of the premier all-around natural beauties on this list. Parking is limited, so make sure you get there early.

More info: fs.usda.gov/recarea/shawnee/recarea/?recid=13020

Location: Shawnee National Forest within Pope County near Eddyville, Ill.

Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours and 30 minutes 

