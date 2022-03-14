Bellefontaine Neighbors man charged in Northwoods homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Bellefontaine Neighbors man was charged Saturday in a July 2021 homicide in Northwoods.
Ezell Caves III, 24, of the 1200 block of Hoyt Drive, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and making a false report in the July 6, 2021, shooting death of Darryl Franks.
Franks, 34, of the Spanish Lake area, was found fatally shot about 9:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 6700 block of Kenwood Drive.
A nearby home security camera recorded Caves standing over Franks with two guns in his hands, charges said. Caves later called police to report he had been shot in a separate incident but police said that was false.
Caves later told police he and Franks were at a nearby park where they were involved in an armed robbery and shootout, charges said. Caves and Franks were hit in the shootout; Franks died.
