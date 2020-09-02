Bellefontaine Neighbors man charged in two shooting deaths in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Bellefontaine Neighbors man was charged Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two people during a home invasion Monday in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Sturgeon Stewart, 49, of the 9400 block of Jaros Court, was charged with 12 felony counts, including first- and second-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, burglary and assault. One murder charge is for the victim of the home invasion; the other, police say, is for Stewart's accomplice in the robbery.

The killings happened about 8:45 a.m. Monday after police say Stewart and Floyd Willis forced their way into a home in the 6300 block of Stratford Avenue and bound with zip ties and pistol-whipped the residents.

During the break-in, the pair exchanged gunfire with Roy Griffin, charges say. Willis and Griffin both died. Victims' ages were not available.

Charges claim Stewart is legally responsible for Willis' death because the two men were committing felonies when Willis died.

Security video shows Stewart dragging Willis from the Stratford Avenue home, according to charging documents, and Willis' body was found in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Hord Avenue in Jennings, near an SUV registered in Stewart's name. The same SUV was recorded driving to and from the home where the robbery occurred.

Stewart is being held without bail. His criminal history includes 1991 convictions for murder and aggravated battery in Kansas.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.