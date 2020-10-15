Belleville police looking for answers after shooting in Dairy Queen parking lot

BELLEVILLE — One person was shot Wednesday night after a crowd gathered in a Dairy Queen parking lot to watch a fight, police say.
The fight, at the Dairy Queen in the 1700 block of Lebanon Avenue in Belleville, happened while the business was closed. Police said they've used social media to continue their investigation.
Police arrived just before 11 p.m., and they said they found evidence at the scene.
One woman was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital East. Though police concluded one person was shot Wednesday night, they did not say Thursday evening if that was the same person shot in the restaurant parking lot.
Police ask anyone with information to call 618-234-1212 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.
Belleville Police Investigate Aggravated Battery On October 14, 2020 at 10:43 p.m., Belleville Police responded to...Posted by Belleville Police Department on Thursday, October 15, 2020
