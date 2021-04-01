Opera Theatre of St. Louis is partnering with Washington University’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity to host a two-night symposium exploring the canon of Black composers and the current reality of the Black experience onstage and behind the scenes. “Belonging in Opera: Learning From Our Past, Engaging With Our Future” will be led by Naomi André, professor at the University of Michigan and author of “Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement.” “The classical music industry has long been grappling with the lack of equity in our field, from the underprogramming of Black composers to the underrepresentation of Black leaders in our organizations,” said OTSL general director Andrew Jorgensen. “As we at Opera Theatre continue our learning journey, it is crucial for us to engage in a conversation about where we can go from here.” The symposium is free and will be livestreamed on OTSL’s Facebook and YouTube channels. By Eric Meyer