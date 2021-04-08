When 5:30 p.m. April 13 • Where experienceopera.org/belonging • How much Free; registration required • More info 314-961-0644; opera-stl.org
Opera Theatre of St. Louis is partnering with Washington University’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity to host the second part of a two-night symposium exploring the canon of Black composers and the current reality of the Black experience onstage and behind the scenes. “Belonging in Opera: Learning From Our Past, Engaging With Our Future” will be led by Naomi André, professor at the University of Michigan and author of “Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement.” The symposium is free and will be livestreamed on OTSL’s Facebook and YouTube channels. By Eric Meyer