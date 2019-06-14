Waterbury, Vt.; $4 per adult; benjerry.com/about-us/factory-tours
A short film at the beginning of the humor-infused tour reveals it was a $5 correspondence course in ice cream-making and a $12,000 investment that was behind the first “scoop shop” the partners opened in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vt.
Guided tours of the flourishing business include a stop at the “flavor lab” where guests are offered a scoop of the sample of the day.
(Caution: the sample may be described as a broccoli flavor with kidney bean chunks with a swirl of cheddar cheese, before the real treat is unveiled.)
A picket fence enclosed “flavor graveyard” on the factory grounds contains tombstones for discontinued flavors. The epitaph for Rain Forest Crunch reads:
1988-1988
With aching heart & heavy sigh
We bid Rainforest Crunch goodbye.
That nutty brittle from exotic places
Got sticky in between our braces.
The factory store sells ice-cream-flavored lip balms and combination “pint locks” that protect Ben and Jerry’s ice cream from unauthorized eaters.