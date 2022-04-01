Bench: DH addition shifts impetus to defense, giving corner infielders a rest

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

With pinch hitting virtually out of the question unless for the backup catcher or the designated hitter, the fate of the Cardinals’ bench is tied largely to how well some of its residents play defense.

New manager Oliver Marmol has spoken often this spring about getting corner-infield stalwarts Paul Goldschmidt (first base) and Nolan Arenado (third base) “off their feet,” once in a while. That means either could have a half-day off as the designated hitter and not play in the field. The other part of that equation is that somebody has to be good enough defensively to take the field.

They don’t have to be Goldschmidt or Arenado, because both are the premier defenders at their positions in the league, as witness to the Gold Gloves on their mantels. But the replacements can’t be losing games in the field. The Cardinals weren't overwhelmed with the defense of rookie Juan Yepez at first base, but Albert Pujols, the new right-handed DH, is a former Gold Glover.

Third base might be better covered with Edmundo Sosa, who also could be a regular at shortstop. Rookie Brendan Donovan showed he could play third base in the spring, and maybe Cory Spangenberg, signed as a non-roster player late in camp, could do so, too. Barring a late injury, both are headed to the minors when the season starts.

The goal for those who replace Goldschmidt and Arenado defensively is like being a good umpire. Don't get noticed.

Behind the plate, Andrew Knizner has proven to be a better handler of pitchers than thought, but he hasn't hit. This spring he seemed better in that area.

Lars Nootbaar, besides a fan favorite, is serviceable in right or left fields but not center, and he has speed and some power. Corey Dickerson will have the lead as the left-handed designated hitter, but he does not have a strong arm and should play only left field.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY REALITY?

This year the bench can be aligned in part with the designated hitter, which hasn’t been part of the National League game. We may see quite a bit of platooning at the position. Dickerson has 32 career home runs as a DH, although he has been more of a contact hitter in recent years and not the prototypical power source as a DH.

Pujols homered 13 times in 136 at-bats against left-handed pitching last season but batted just .180 against right-handers, with a .500 OPS. Right-handed hitter Juan Yepez, who came of age last season in the minors, appears to have extra-base pop, but he’s never taken an at-bat in the majors and will get more time at Class AAA Memphis.

But other than the platoon that likely will be used at DH and Knizner catching 40 or so games to give 39-year-old Yadier Molina a break, the bench may not be used that much. Unless … Nolan Gorman, who struggled much of the spring at bat and in the field at second base and then encountered some lower-back stiffness, catches fire at Memphis and becomes a threat significant enough that he could be a DH.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.