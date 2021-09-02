 Skip to main content
Benjamin Hochman
0 comments

Benjamin Hochman

  • 0
Benjamin Hochman

Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman. (P-D photo)

Sports columnist, Post-Dispatch

My first job was the waffle cone maker at Maggie Moo's. At first, I was really bad at making the waffle cones, which was a problem since that was literally the whole job. But with some constructive criticism from my boss, I began to improve my cone-making. The job taught me the importance of consistency in performance. And the job taught me about the reverberation of consequences — if I did poorly on a school assignment, the only person affected by that was me; if I did poorly at making the cones, it affected my co-workers’ abilities to fit ice cream scoops in the cones, which affected the quality of the product my bosses were selling. ​

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News