Benjamin Hochman

My first job was the waffle cone maker at Maggie Moo's. At first, I was really bad at making the waffle cones, which was a problem since that was literally the whole job. But with some constructive criticism from my boss, I began to improve my cone-making. The job taught me the importance of consistency in performance. And the job taught me about the reverberation of consequences — if I did poorly on a school assignment, the only person affected by that was me; if I did poorly at making the cones, it affected my co-workers’ abilities to fit ice cream scoops in the cones, which affected the quality of the product my bosses were selling. ​