When 1 p.m. Feb. 9 • Where Purchase required for online access • How much $27 book purchase or $5 ticket • More info left-bank.com

Bernardine Evaristo, the author of the Booker Award-winning novel “Girl, Woman, Other,” discusses her new memoir, “Manifesto,” subtitled “On Never Giving Up.” The British professor of creative writing, daughter of a Nigerian father and white mother, offers details about her life and determination to write books about topics that were rarely published when she started. She also helped set up Britain’s first Black women’s theater company. By Jane Henderson

