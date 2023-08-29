Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 25th, 2023. Ed was born to the late Dr. Bertram and Marie Bersche. Beloved husband of 38 years to Mary Judith who preceded him in death. Loving father of Steve (Renee) Bersche and Ann (Tim) Byrd. Grandfather of Michael, Marilyn, Matt, Rosemary, Emily, and Elizabeth. Brother of the late Marjorie Johnson, and Patricia Imboden. Ed was a great brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Ed was a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran who served in Vietnam as a Green Beret. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his many friends and family.

Ed completed his education in business and data processing with degrees from Westminster College and Washington University. He retired from Anheuser-Busch after a long career in various management roles.

Ed enjoyed spending time with his many coworkers and friends. He will be remembered for his long political rants, many entertaining stories, and love for his family and friends. Ed spent his final few years surrounded by friendly faces and exceptional care at a local nursing facility. The family extends a special thank you to all of the staff who showed kindness and loving care to Ed. Services: Visitation on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN COUNTY.

Services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN COUNTY CHAPEL. Immediately following services interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. To honor the memory of Ed please consider a donation to Ducks Unlimited or charity of your choice.