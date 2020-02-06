Best actor
Best actor

Oscar Predictions: Can 'Parasite' upset '1917'?

Best actor Oscar nominees: Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker," Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," Jonathan Pryce in "The Two Popes," Antonio Banderas in "Pain and Glory" and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story."  (Warner Bros./Sony Pictures/Netflix/Sony Pictures Classics/Netflix via AP)

Will win • Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Could surprise • Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

A solid contender for years, Phoenix upped the creep factor by playing a would-be comedian who transforms into an eerie killer. The dark, depressing film had its detractors, but Phoenix was universally praised. He has won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG awards going into the Oscars, so he should be safe. Still, if “Joker” is too difficult to embrace, Banderas could slip in with his first nomination.

