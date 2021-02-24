 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best actress in a drama
0 comments

Best actress in a drama

  • 0
Review: A different kind of American odyssey in ‘Nomadland’

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand in a scene from the film "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Best actress in a drama • Frances McDormand, “Nomadland,” should win. But Carey Mulligan is gaining lots of strength for “Promising Young Woman.” She could be the night’s big a-ha winner.

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports