 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best actress in a musical or comedy
0 comments

Best actress in a musical or comedy

  • 0
With ‘Mank’ and ‘The Crown,’ Netflix dominates Globes noms

Maria Bakalova, left, and Sacha Baron Cohen in a scene from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." (Amazon Studios via AP)

Best actress in a musical or comedy • Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” She was the film’s real surprise — and a win here could translate into potential Oscar love.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports