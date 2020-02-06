Best actress

Will win • Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Could surprise • Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Zellweger, who won a best supporting actress Oscar in 2003, had a long dry spell and seemed out of the hunt for any awards. Then, she landed this biography of actress Judy Garland and showed just how good she really is. While Johansson accomplished much as an actress going through a divorce in “Marriage Story,” she didn’t have the same kind of challenge Zellweger did. Play an icon? Sing? Dance? Make her seem sympathetic? Zellweger did it all.
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter