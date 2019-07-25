Perennial Artisan Ales Barrel-aged Sump Coffee Stout • Brewed with Sump coffee and then aged for a year or more in bourbon barrels, this jet-black beer presents a chocolaty flavor to go along with the coffee and the bourbon. It comes with a kick, too, boasting more alcohol — 11.5 percent ABV — than some wines. (8125 Michigan Avenue; perennialbeer.com) DN
Other nominees
• 2nd Shift Brewing Katy
• 4 Hands Brewing Co. Downfall
• Cathedral Square Brewery Ave Maria Barrel-aged Cherry Quad
• Heavy Riff Barrel-Aged Dear Agony
• Side Project Brewing Derivation series