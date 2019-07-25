Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. • UCBC — that’s Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. — stands firmly with one foot rooted in tradition and the other in experimentation. The traditional beers include well-loved varieties such as lagers (the peerless Zwickel), stouts (O’Florian’s) and pilsners (Stammitsch), while the “Revolution” series includes a hard grapefruit soda (Big Shark Grapefruit Radler), a pale wheat dopplebock (Erlkönig) and a West Coast IPA called Fantasyland. If you like it, they brew it. (3229 Washington Boulevard and 4465 Manchester Avenue; urbanchestnut.com) DN
