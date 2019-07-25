Beer is brewed at Urban Chestnut brewery

Urban Chestnut is on Manchester Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday January 10, 2018. This brewery was named one of just 16 nationwide recipients of the EPA's "WasteWise" award for waste reduction. Photo by Austin Steele, asteele@post-dispatch.com

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. • UCBC — that’s Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. — stands firmly with one foot rooted in tradition and the other in experimentation. The traditional beers include well-loved varieties such as lagers (the peerless Zwickel), stouts (O’Florian’s) and pilsners (Stammitsch), while the “Revolution” series includes a hard grapefruit soda (Big Shark Grapefruit Radler), a pale wheat dopplebock (Erlkönig) and a West Coast IPA called Fantasyland. If you like it, they brew it. (3229 Washington Boulevard and 4465 Manchester Avenue; urbanchestnut.comDN

Other nominees

• 2nd Shift Brewing

• Civil Life Brewing Co.

• Modern Brewery

• Perennial Artisan Ales

• Side Project Brewing

