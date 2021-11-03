Best Bite: BrewSki

Fans of Ski soda and fans of beer now have a chance to have both at the same time. Brewski, a blend of 50% Kolsch-style ale and 50% Ski soda, is sweet and tangy. This citrus shandy is easy to sip and would be refreshing on a summer day (but don’t let that stop you from drinking it in the winter, too), and with an ABV of only 3.5%, it’s perfect for day drinking. The design on the can has a retro vibe, borrowing the stripes and a woman on water-skis from the 1970s Ski product, and though Ski may be known for having a lot of caffeine, you won’t find caffeine in this beer. It’s crafted with Ski soda’s base recipe, but caffeine is not added. Ski is bottled locally by Excel Bottling Co. in Breese, but this beer is produced by Cheers Beverages Inc. out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the Double Cola Co. has been in business for 99 years.