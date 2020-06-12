Best chef and general manager without a restaurant right now

Remember 2019? I’ll give you a minute. It was an outstanding year for new St. Louis restaurants in St. Louis, among them Bait, owned by Kalen Hodgest, with chef Ceaira “Chef Jack” Jackson turning out spectacular seafood fare in an electric dining room overseen by general manager Misha K. Sampson. It was the sort of theater — the small, packed dining areas, the quirky layout (a bar without bar seating), the drama of Jackson’s flaming prawns arriving at the table — that we might not be able to experience again for a while, even as dining rooms reopen. Jackson and Sampson left Bait in January. They are currently operating the Culture Food Group, offering catering and other services. If at some point they choose to open a new restaurant, it will leap to the top of my most-anticipated list. IF