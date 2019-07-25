Civil Life Brewing Co. Ready to Expand

The auto body shop (at left) will be replaced by a beer canning building at the Civil Life Brewing Co. on Holt Avenue. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Civil Life Brewing Co. American Brown • American Brown is Civil Life’s best-selling beer, and no wonder: It tastes of malt and caramel, with notes of bitter chocolate and dark coffee. Basically, it would be at home over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. But don’t do that. You would only dilute the beer’s smooth, rich goodness. (3714 Holt Avenue; thecivillife.comDN

Other nominees

• Ferguson Brewing Co. Pecan Brown Ale

• Heavy Riff Brewing Co. Velvet Underbrown

• Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. Dorfbier

• WellBeing Brewing Co. Hellraiser Dark Amber (non-alcoholic)

• Wellspent Spice of Life Mild Ale

Amy Bertrand is the Features editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

