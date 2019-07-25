Hedman Vineyards Peach Barn Cafe • The Swedish theme is apparent upon entering the Peach Barn Cafe, housed in a beautifully restored barn, at Hedman Vineyards. Scandinavian posters and artwork decorate the property, and the menu reflects owners Anders and Gerd Herdman’s home country. Try the wine and then share an appetizer: warm brie served with crackers and Swedish blueberry or raspberry jam, or a traditional sampler with pickled herring, boiled eggs, lingonberries, creamed caviar and meatballs. Stay for dinner and feast on Swedish meatballs, wiener schnitzel, cedar-plank salmon or artichoke chicken. (560 Chestnut Street, Alto Pass, Ill.; peachbarn.com) NK
Other nominees
• Balducci Vineyards
• Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery
• Civil Life Brewing Co.
• Chandler Hill Vineyards
• Ferguson Brewing Co.
• Schlafly Tap Room
• Square One Brewery & Distillery
• Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.